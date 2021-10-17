Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State 33, Boston College 7

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Reflecting on the Pack's 33-7 road win over Boston College.

-Who are the best five teams in the ACC and where does NC State stand among them?

-Game balls for outstanding performance.

-AND much more!

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!