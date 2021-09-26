Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State 27, Clemson 21 (2OT)

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Reflecting on NC State's 27-21 win over Clemson in double overtime.

-What was the most impressive thing the Wolfpack did on Saturday?

-What does the win mean for Dave Doeren and the program?

-Looking ahead to what this means for the rest of the season.

-AND much more!

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!