Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night.

-Defense and special teams stepped up to give NC State its sixth win of the season.

-What this season says about the coaching staff, the roster and the future for the Wolfpack.

-Game balls for NC State's best individual performance of the game.

