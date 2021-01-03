Postgame Reflections Podcast: Gator Bowl vs Kentucky with Mike Rose
Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-The Pack's 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Saturday.
-Putting the Wolfpack's 2020 season in perspective.
-What's ahead for NC State in 2021.
-Game balls for NC State's best individual performances of the game.
Download and listen to the podcast
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
Watch the video and subscribe to our Youtube channel
