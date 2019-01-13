Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 10:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Postgame reflections

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com discuss No. 15-ranked NC State's 86-80 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday at PNC Arena.

Click below to watch the video:

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}