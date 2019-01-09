Ticker
Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of the TheWolfpacker.com discuss NC State's 90-82 loss to North Carolina on Thursday at PNC Arena.

Click below to watch the video:

