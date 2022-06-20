Rising senior center Michael Nwoko was able to have an incredible experience playing with the Canadian under-18 squad in June. It also helped his recruitment.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to play for Canada because his parents are citizens in Canada, American and Nigeria.

Nwoko averaged 12.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, with two double-doubles and a had 20 points and seven boards against Argentina in the third-place game June 12 at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.