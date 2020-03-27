Post player Ernest Ross hopes to check out NC State
NC State hasn’t offered many post players, but that total rose to three Tuesday night. NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts offered Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe High junior post player Ernest Ross, who Rivals.c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news