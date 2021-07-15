Post-MLB draft look ahead: NC State Wolfpack baseball pitching

We previously previewed the baseball offseason for NC State after its abrupt exit from the College World Series, but there has been some further clarity since then with the conclusion of the MLB Draft. Here is an updated look of the 2021 offseason with the pitching, where the returns are still promising, on paper.

Decisions made

It appears highly likely that junior right-hander Reid Johnston's college career is over after he was drafted in the 19th round by Cleveland. Johnston has been at NC State for four years (eligibility was frozen last season) and has been a model of consistency for the Wolfpack. After going 9-3 in 2021, Johnston has gone 22-7 over four seasons at NC State, throwing 251.2 innings and sporting a 2.93 ERA in 58 games, 39 of which were starts. There was not as much confusion about what the future may hold for junior lefty Evan Justice, who was excellent when moved to the bullpen's closer role. In 20 relief appearances, Justice had 13 saves and a 1.85 ERA, allowing only 23 hits in 43.2 innings and striking out 52 batters. Justice was expected to be a day two draft pick, and he went in the fifth round to the Colorado Rockies. Perhaps the other biggest question mark was the status of lefty junior David Harrison. Harrison has a 3.96 career ERA in 44 games, 17 of which were starts. He has struck out 94 batters of 102.1 innings while allowing 99 hits. Harrison missed most of this past season due to an off-the-field incident. Indications appear to point towards Harrison making a return to NC State. Redshirt sophomore Cameron Cotter looked like NC State’s closer of the future in 2019 when he had three saves and a 3.00 ERA in 22 games, striking out 36 over 39.0 innings, but injuries wiped out all but one game over the past two years for Cotter. He was honored with the seniors earlier this season, perhaps an indication he is disinclined to return. The same can be said for junior lefty Canaan Silver, who missed two months before making an appearance in the regular season series finale against Florida State and never appearing again. Redshirt junior Dalton Feeney has a career 3.70 ERA over 59 appearances, but after struggling at times in 2021, will he return for what would be a sixth season in Raleigh? He was another honored on senior day.

Dynamic 2019 class rising up

Freshman pitcher Sam Highfill was a breakout star in 2021. (SEC Media Portal)

The trio of “freshmen” who shined in 2021 headline the likely returnees. All three were second-year freshmen who actually began their careers in the shortened 2020 campaign. Sam Highfill is the legend of the three after he outdueled Vanderbilt ace and No. 2 overall MLB Draft pick Jack Leiter in the College World Series, and then as part of the shorthanded Pack13 in the rematch against Vandy on Friday delivered three hits from the plate while starting at first base. The righty started a team-high 16 games and went 9-2 on the mound with a 3.66 ERA, surrendering only 77 hits over 93.1 innings while walking 26 and fanning 84. Opponents batted just .224 off Highfill. Matt Willadsen started 13 of the 18 games he pitched, going 5-3 with a 4.73 ERA. He allowed 79 hits over 83.2 innings and walked 29 while striking out 72. Willadsen was up-and-down, but he flashed high upside, including pitching a complete game, two-hit shutout of Boston College on April 11 and delivering a solid start in the Super Regional clinching a game three win at Arkansas, allowing just one earned run in 4.0 innings while giving up two hits. Chris Villaman, the lone lefty of the group, may have the best stuff of the three. He pitched in 18 games this season, making seven midweek starts. He allowed 45 hits in 60.0 innings and walked 16 while producing 71 Ks. Batters hit .204 off Villaman, who delivered some gems in non-conference play. He allowed two hits, one walk and one earned run in a complete game vs. UNC Wilmington while striking out 12. He also threw a one-hit shutout at UNC Greensboro, fanning nine and walking three in that contest. After some struggles in ACC play, Villaman found some success late in the year. He struck out six in two innings of relief at Pittsburgh, and then threw 4.1 hitless innings in the ACC title game vs. Duke, walking one while fanning six.

Returning from injury

Junior righty Baker Nelson was supposed to be a mainstay in the bullpen. He was really good in a team-high seven appearances in the shortened 2020 season, allowing five hits and a walk in 9.1 innings while producing a 1.93 ERA and 7 Ks. After getting hit hard in the first three games of 2021, Nelson was shut down for the year. Austin Pace, a 6-foot-10 righty, was another part of the heralded 2019 pitching recruiting class. In three appearances, including two starts, in 2020, Pace was 1-0 and allowed just one earned run in 7.1 innings. He gave up four hits and struck out nine without walking a batter.

Young wildcards