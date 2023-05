Stanford junior point guard Michael O’Connell didn't have any doubts Saturday night following his official visit to NC State.

O'Connell picked the Wolfpack over Notre Dame and Wichita State, and solidified the Wolfpack's backcourt. O’Connell completes NC State’s massive rebuilding process that led to five players transferring out and sophomore Terquavion Smith turning pro.

O’Connell is part of a six-man four-year transfer class, joining wings Jayden Taylor (Butler) and D.J. Horne (Arizona State), forward M.J. Rice (Kansas) and centers Ben Middlebrooks (Clemson) and Mohamed Diarra (Missouri). Incoming freshman Dennis Parker, a small forward, and point guard Treymane Parker gives the Wolfpack eight newcomers for next year.