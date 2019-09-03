Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode two
NC State scored a comfortable 34-6 win against East Carolina to start the 2019 season. Former Wolfpack head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle break down everything that went right and what the Pack can improve upon heading into the next game on the schedule, this Saturday against Western Carolina.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
