Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode six

James Curle
Special to The Wolfpacker

There wasn't a football win didn't to discuss, but nevertheless, it was a lively show this week as former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle broke down the FSU game and some of the big headlines coming from it. Namely, the change at quarterback.

The Chuck Amato show is recorded Monday evenings at Amedeo's.
