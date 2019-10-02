Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode six
There wasn't a football win didn't to discuss, but nevertheless, it was a lively show this week as former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle broke down the FSU game and some of the big headlines coming from it. Namely, the change at quarterback.
If you cannot listen to the podcast below click here to download it.
