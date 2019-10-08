Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode seven
Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle discuss the upcoming Syracuse game, the purpose of conference divisions and whether non-conference games are worth scheduling.
Plus they take a look at where the rest of the Atlantic Division stands at the midway point in the season.
If you cannot listen to the podcast below, you can download it here.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook