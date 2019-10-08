News More News
Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode seven

James Curle
Special to The Wolfpacker

Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle discuss the upcoming Syracuse game, the purpose of conference divisions and whether non-conference games are worth scheduling.

Plus they take a look at where the rest of the Atlantic Division stands at the midway point in the season.

If you cannot listen to the podcast below, you can download it here.


Episode seven of season two of The Chuck Amato Show is available.
