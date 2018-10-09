Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 7
Winning is fun! So is this week's episode. We break down the Boston College win in the first segment, and after the break, we look back at what went into the time ESPN College Gameday came to Raleigh. Could Devin Hester had possibly suited up in the Red and White instead of Miami?
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
