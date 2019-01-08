Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 17
This is the final episode of the season!
Special guest Tim Peeler joined former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curly to, briefly, touch on the Gator Bowl, recap the season as a whole, discuss facilities and talk about the inclusion of Torry Holt into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
