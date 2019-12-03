Hard to believe, but this is the final episode of the 2019 season. Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle talk about the tough loss to the Tar Heels to conclude the year and the decision to let go of defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable, plus some other stories about coaching trees and whatnot.

Thank you for listening this year!



