Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 15
Hard to believe, but this is the final episode of the 2019 season. Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle talk about the tough loss to the Tar Heels to conclude the year and the decision to let go of defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable, plus some other stories about coaching trees and whatnot.
Thank you for listening this year!
If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook