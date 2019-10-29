Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 10
Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle didn't have a football result to break down this week, so they kept it kind of loosy-goosy. They took a phone call from Dick DeAngelis, aka Amedeo, in the middle of the show, then talked about some of the goings-on in the rest of the ACC and college football.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook