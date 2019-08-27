Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show
Season two of the Chuck Amato Show begins!
The former NC State head coach joins host James Curle to discuss quarterback battles of years gone by, the value of having a mobile QB in today's modern football and what it's like facing a rival in the very first game of the season.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
