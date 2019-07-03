News More News
Podcast: Talking Wolfpack basketball recruiting

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
The Wolfpacker staff preview some of the top targets on NC State's board in the 2020 class.

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal go over the prime targets in the 2020 class, a breakdown of the scholarship numbers and possible distribution and a timeline of when the action might heat up.


