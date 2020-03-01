Podcast: Pittsburgh at NC State postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down NC State's 77-73 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday at PNC Arena.
Among the topics:
• NC State made enough winning plays over the final six minutes.
• The Wolfpack got key offensive contributions from some unlikely players like redshirt freshman center Manny Bates.
• What does the win over Pittsburgh mean for the NCAA Tournament resume?
• Game balls for the contest.
If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
