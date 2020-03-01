Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down NC State's 77-73 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday at PNC Arena.

Among the topics:

• NC State made enough winning plays over the final six minutes.

• The Wolfpack got key offensive contributions from some unlikely players like redshirt freshman center Manny Bates.

• What does the win over Pittsburgh mean for the NCAA Tournament resume?

• Game balls for the contest.

