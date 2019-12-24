Podcast: NC State recruits at John Wall Holiday Invitational
The Wolfpacker's Ryan Tice and Jacey Zembal preview the upcoming John Wall Holiday Invitational, which will take place Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 30 at Raleigh Broughton High.
Topics included:
• Three of the five NC State senior signees will be taking the court.
• NCSU junior wing commit Terquavion Smith will play under the spotlight.
• What to expect from junior point guard target Carter Whitt and junior forward target Dontrez Styles.
• Could there be a sophomore player who breaks out and earns an NC State offer?
And more!
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
