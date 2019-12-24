The Wolfpacker's Ryan Tice and Jacey Zembal preview the upcoming John Wall Holiday Invitational, which will take place Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 30 at Raleigh Broughton High.

Topics included:

• Three of the five NC State senior signees will be taking the court.

• NCSU junior wing commit Terquavion Smith will play under the spotlight.

• What to expect from junior point guard target Carter Whitt and junior forward target Dontrez Styles.

• Could there be a sophomore player who breaks out and earns an NC State offer?

And more!