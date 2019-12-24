News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-24 07:12:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Podcast: NC State recruits at John Wall Holiday Invitational

Ryan Tice and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com staff

The Wolfpacker's Ryan Tice and Jacey Zembal preview the upcoming John Wall Holiday Invitational, which will take place Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 30 at Raleigh Broughton High.

Topics included:

• Three of the five NC State senior signees will be taking the court.

• NCSU junior wing commit Terquavion Smith will play under the spotlight.

• What to expect from junior point guard target Carter Whitt and junior forward target Dontrez Styles.

• Could there be a sophomore player who breaks out and earns an NC State offer?

And more!

Sign up for TheWolfpacker.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep reclassified senior forward Josh Hall plays at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Raleigh Broughton High.
Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep reclassified senior forward Josh Hall plays at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Raleigh Broughton High. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.


——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}