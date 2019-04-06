TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discussed several key parts Saturday about NC State's Kay Yow Spring Game:

• How did the three quarterbacks handle themselves at Carter-Finley Stadium?



• The role of freshman running back Zonovan Knight, who rushed for a 73-yard touchdown run.



• Impact of freshman defensive tackle Joshua Harris of Roxboro, N.C., who had seven tackles.



• Discussion of NC State not having any of its potential starting five offensive lineman available.



And more.