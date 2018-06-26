Two legends around NC State athletics are Chuck Amato and Bob Guzzo. Amato was a star linebacker on the 1967 team that came close to playing for a national title and then spent seven years as the head coach of NC State (2000-06), including the 11-win 2002 campaign that is regarded as one of the best years in school history.

Guzzo was the wrestling coach at NC State for 30 years and had four national title winners and 13 ACC championships during his run.

The two sat down with The Wolfpacker to talk about a wide range of topics from their times at NC State.