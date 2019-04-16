Lots of topics were covered in today's podcast from Amedeo's — including reactions from our interview with outgoing Director of Athletics Debbie Yow, the latest on the basketball and football recruiting trails and our latest thoughts on the quarterback position battle.

Some of the discussions:

• Biggest impressions of our Yow interview.

• The impact of losing local forward Justin McKoy to Virginia and where NC State stands with the grad transfers.

• Observations from seeing NC State football commits in action at the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in Charlotte.

• Bold predictions on who will start the opener in football at quarterbacks.

• Reactions to Russell Wilson becoming the highest paid player in the NFL.

And more.