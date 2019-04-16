Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack athletics and recruiting
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lots of topics were covered in today's podcast from Amedeo's — including reactions from our interview with outgoing Director of Athletics Debbie Yow, the latest on the basketball and football recruiting trails and our latest thoughts on the quarterback position battle.
Some of the discussions:
• Biggest impressions of our Yow interview.
• The impact of losing local forward Justin McKoy to Virginia and where NC State stands with the grad transfers.
• Observations from seeing NC State football commits in action at the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in Charlotte.
• Bold predictions on who will start the opener in football at quarterbacks.
• Reactions to Russell Wilson becoming the highest paid player in the NFL.
And more.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook