You can hear Andrew Sanders' voice often when listening to NC State athletics, most notably this time of the year with the baseball team.

Sanders joined Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to talk about a variety of topics:

• How does the recent pickups in basketball of junior college forward Attitcus Taylor and grad transfer post player Danny Dixon impact things next season?

• Looking at Markell Johnson's NBA Draft stock ahead of his crucial decision.

• A full rundown of the baseball team including why this year may not be like last season.

• What to watch for in the final two weekends of the regular season on the diamond both with NC State and with the ACC.

• Odds of hosting a regional on the diamond.

• And much more.