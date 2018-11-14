Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball
While basketball is in the midst of an easy 3-0 start, the football team is trying to put its disappointing performance against Wake Forest behind it. Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk about both sports in our weekly podcast from Amedeo's. Among the topics discussed include:
• Will there be a repeat at Louisville of what happened versus the Deacons?
• Speaking of Wake Forest, what the heck happened?
• What can be gleaned from the easy wins against a soft schedule in basketball.
• Analyzing the departure of freshman big man Ian Steere so soon into the season.
And more.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
