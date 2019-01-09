With a lot going on since our last podcast, The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal break down football after NC State's loss in the Gator Bowl and the prospects ahead in ACC play for men's basketball.

The topics include:

• Breaking down NC State's position in the ACC's pecking order in men's basketball.

• Why the results this year point towards a culture change going on around Raleigh.

• A review of what happened in the Gator Bowl against Texas A&M.

• Moving forward how NC State is battling for the top spot in the ACC outside Clemson.

• An early (way-too-early) projection on who might win the starting quarterback position next year.

And more!