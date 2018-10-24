It is a busy time at NC State athletics. Men's basketball had its Primetime with the Pack and then announced that sophomore guard Braxton Beverly will need surgery on a fractured hand, while football will try to recover from a tough loss at Clemson.

We talk about those topics and more, including:

• How the rotation may look if Beverly is out for an extended period of time.

• What was learned from the Clemson loss that needs to be addressed going forward.

• How the big picture for NC State football has not really changed this year despite the setback.

• Theoretical ways to somehow close the wide gap between Clemson and the Pack in football.

And more.