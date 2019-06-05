The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss the year it was in NC State athletics and discuss the elephant in the room: the lack of recent ACC titles in the big four sports of men's and women's basketball, football and baseball.

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook