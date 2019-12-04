The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down the 2019 season and what went wrong after NC State football went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC.

Topics included:

• Thoughts on the firing of defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable.

• Was it a talent issue or a coaching issue?

• What to make of the quarterback situation.

• What should be the priorities of the offseason and spring.

And more!