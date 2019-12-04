Podcast from Amedeo's: Football season reflections
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down the 2019 season and what went wrong after NC State football went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC.
Topics included:
• Thoughts on the firing of defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable.
• Was it a talent issue or a coaching issue?
• What to make of the quarterback situation.
• What should be the priorities of the offseason and spring.
And more!
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook