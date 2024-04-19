These are unprecedented times in the ACC and especially along Tobacco Road.

Conor O'Neill of the Rivals.com network, who covers both Duke and Wake Forest, joined Jacey Zembal of NC State Rivals to talk Tobacco Road portal.

• NC State has lost three players and picked up two.

• Duke has had seven players transfer out and two players have turned pro and have four scholarships to use.

• North Carolina has at least two players lost, and will badly need to land a transfer portal center.

• Wake Forest has lost seven players to the transfer portal, including two starters, and guard Hunter Sallis is testing the waters.

O'Neill and Zembal break it all down, and even have a little football portal mixed.

Click below to watch the podcast: