Pittsburgh holds off NC State 71-69

NC State had the hat trick of having Pittsburgh's low-post center go to work, two-thirds of NC State’s “Big Three” struggled and yet the contest was right there with five minutes left.

Several of NC State’s negative themes all occurred at the same time Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh made enough plays in the closing stretch to pull out a 71-69 win against NC State. The Wolfpack fell to 10-16 overall and 3-12 in the ACC, alone in last place. Pittsburgh improved to 10-16 overall and 5-10 in the league. NCSU plays at Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Pittsburgh came out blazing to start the second half, going on a 19-4 run to take a 45-35 lead with 12:24 left in the game. In typical NC State fashion, the Wolfpack clawed back thanks to redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron. He helped NCSU went on a 7-2 spurt to tie the game up at 55-55 with 5:24 remaining.

Big man John Hugley, a sophomore center, made six free throws, and wing Ithiel Horton came alive for eight points in the last 4:34. NC State last led with 3:14 left.

Losing down the stretch has been a season-long theme, along with centers hurting the Wolfpack in light of post players Manny Bates, Greg Gantt and Ernest Ross injured.

Hugley, a former key NC State recruiting target, had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 35 minutes for Pittsburgh. He went 13 of 15 from the field, and the Panthers went 23 of 25 overall. Pitt made nine more free throws than the Wolfpack.

Horton and guard Jamarius Burton both added 17 points apiece for the Panthers. Burton, who attended Charlotte (N.C.) Independence High, added a new wrinkle to the season in haunting the Wolfpack as an in-state player. He previously played for Wichita State and Texas Tech.

NC State shot 9 of 24 from three-point land, but freshman wing Terquavion Smith struggled for the second straight game. He went 2 of 12 from the field and 2 of 8 on three-pointers, but he added seven rebounds and six assists.

Smith has gone a combined 5 of 28 from the field and 4 of 18 on three-pointers the last two contests, including the Wake Forest loss last Wednesday.

The other two members of the trio combined for 27 points and nine rebounds, with Seabron scoring a team-high 17 points. However, senior forward Jericole Hellems was hampered by foul trouble yet again, and only played 23 minutes.

Senior guard Thomas Allen picked up some of the slack, coming alive for 14 points and he shot 4 of 7 on three-pointers.