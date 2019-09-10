News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 10:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo gallery: Recruits at NC State football game vs. Western Carolina

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are photos of some of the recruits that were spotted Saturday at NC State football's home game against Western Carolina, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}