Photo gallery: NC State wins its ACC opener

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Here are over 45 photos from NC State's 35-21 win over Virginia Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.


