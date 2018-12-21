Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 12:18:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Photo gallery: NC State shocks No. 7-ranked Auburn

Ken Martin
Special for TheWolfpacker.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Ken Martin of TheWolfpacker.com provided excellent photos from NC State big 78-71 win over No. 7-ranked Auburn on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The win could propel NC State into the national top 25 polls.


——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}