 The NC State football team had its first practice of the season Wednesday, and here is a total look at the roster.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-04 17:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo gallery: NC State's first practice (part I)

Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central

The NC State football team had its first practice of the season Wednesday, and here is a total look at the roster.

Click below to see the photo gallery:


Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}