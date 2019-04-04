If it were up to NC State redshirt freshman Payton Wilson, he’d probably be playing Saturday in the Kay Yow Spring Game.

The Wolfpack coaches have been cautious with Wilson this spring, and for good reason. One of the prizes of NC State’s class of 2018, Wilson hasn’t played a game since injuring his knee Oct. 20, 2017, while playing for nearby Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High.