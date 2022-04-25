SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Sophomore small forward Paul McNeil was locked in at the adidas event, whether playing in front of coaches or an empty gym.

McNeil’s jumper was flowing and with his creativity off the dribble, he knows how to create space to make his shots. He had laser-focus, where on Friday night at Roebuck (N.C.) Dorman High, the gym had about 30 fans and no high major coaches. He didn’t care, and along with sophomore teammates Rakease Passmore and Isaiah Washington, he helped Garner Road 16s rally from about 17 points down to top Wildcats Select and sophomore scoring whiz Jonathan Powell 85-83.