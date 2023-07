The WSOC-TV channel 9 unveiled the “Big 22” players to watch for this upcoming high school football season.

The annual tradition highlights the top players in the Charlotte, N.C., area and Rock Hill, S.C., area, with this year the 14th season.

Voting for the top player will start in September, with Northwestern-bound offensive lineman Jordan Knox of Rock Hill Northwestern High the winner last year.

Two of NC State’s top class of 2025 recruiting targets made the list with Charlotte Providence Day left tackle David Sanders and Monroe (N.C.) High athlete Jordan Young. The Wolfpack had offered 10 of the 22 selections.