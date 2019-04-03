For most of the final 13 games of this record-setting 2018-19 season, NC State’s women’s basketball team overcame obstacles and predictions of downfall, due to the loss of four injured players, to earn a second straight trip to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. A Wolfpack team hadn’t done that in back-to-back years since 1990-91.

But last Saturday in Greensboro, the Iowa Hawkeyes simply proved to be one obstacle the Pack could not surmount. Iowa (29-7), ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll and seeded second in the Greensboro Regional, rode All-America senior post Megan Gustafson’s 27-point, 12-rebound effort, and a 54-percent shooting effort as a team, to end third-seeded NC State’s season, 79-61.

On a day when the Pack needed to be at its sharpest offensively, NC State suffered its second-worst shooting effort of the season, hitting just 34.8-percent (24 of 69) of its attempts.

One game after making 10 of 21 three-point attempts (47.6-percent, second best of the season) in its second-round win over Kentucky, the Pack managed just 4 treys in 18 attempts to tie its worst three-point accuracy for the year (22.2 percent).

“Iowa played a great game,” said disappointed head coach Wes Moore following the loss. “Gustafson, obviously, is an awesome player, and then I felt like the rest of the team really had a great game around her.

“When they’re hitting threes [the Hawkeyes went 7-of-18 from long range, including a perfect 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter], and she does what she does on the block, it’s a tough matchup.”

Moore and his staff were well aware of the monumental task Iowa presented them, considering that Gustafson, ESPNw’s national Player of the Year, came into the contest shooting an NCAA-leading 70-percent from the floor, and had the second-highest scoring average in the country, at 28 points a contest.

The game plan that NC State initially tried to execute was to play Gustafson man-up with freshman center Elissa Cunane, with immediate help every time the ball went to her inside, and to move Cunane around through several screens on offense to try to create imbalances.

The strategy worked — for all of five minutes. Gustafson picked up a foul just 30 seconds into the game trying to push through a screen, and Cunane scored twice inside after an opening three by sophomore guard Kai Crutchfield to give the Pack a 9-8 advantage with 5:04 left in the opening quarter.

That would be NC State’s last lead of the game. Iowa ended the period on a 7-1 run for a 16-11 lead, in what proved to be the Hawkeyes lowest shooting quarter of the day. Iowa shot no worse than 53 percent in any of the remaining three periods.

Down 37-24 at halftime (after going 9-for-28), mainly due to Cunane’s sitting out six minutes after picking up her second foul late in the first quarter, the Pack finally came to life midway through the third period.

Trailing by 13, 41-28, the Pack went on a 10-2 run over the next four minutes, sparked by four points each from Cunane and senior Kiara Leslie and a fast-break layup by junior guard Ace Konig, to cut the gap to five, 43-38, with 4:43 to play in the period.

But over the next minute, on three straight possessions, the Pack missed two layups and a short jumper. The Hawkeyes went on another run that ballooned the lead back to 12 (56-44) to end the period, and the Pack never got any closer.

“I was very disappointed in the first half,” Moore commented. “That didn’t look like our team. But the second half, we made a nice run. Then we came down about four or five times in a row, and had some decent looks, and the ball just didn’t go in.

“I thought that was our chance to really put some pressure on them and maybe get over the top, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

“They didn’t do anything defensively that we hadn’t seen this year,” said Leslie, who led NC State with 16 points, but was 6-for-18 from the floor in her lowest scoring NCAA Tournament game in her two years with the Pack. “The ball just didn’t fall for us today.”

Cunane, who also saw her share of double-teams inside, still managed 14 points and a team-high 11 boards but also had an off night (6 for 19).

Senior forward DD Rogers (12 points) and Konig (10) were the other players in double figures.

Iowa went on to the regional final Monday night, falling to overall tournament No. 1 seed (and No. 1-ranked) Baylor, 85-53.

NC State ends at 28-6, the second-most wins in program history, including a 21-game win streak that is its longest ever — and with many wondering just what might have been if the Pack could have stayed healthy.

Still, there were few tears in the locker room afterwards – perhaps because the accomplishments of this season, against odds that most thought would be too much to overcome, far outweighed one day of disappointment.

“You have to be really proud of these players and all they have been through,” Moore said.

“They could have really got down and hung their heads on four occasions [when Kaila Ealey, Grace Hunter, Armani Hawkins and Erika Cassell all fell to knee injuries], and they didn’t. They bounced right back and kept coming, and I’m proud of that.”

“Even with the players we lost, we were still a team,” Cunane added. “We still had NC State on our jerseys, we still had to play for that. And the players who were injured were still around us and motivating us.”

“I’m grateful to Coach Moore for giving me the opportunity to come back home and play in front of my family,” said Leslie, who transferred from Maryland two years ago to finish her career in Raleigh.

“I’ll remember the streak and making the Sweet 16 my senior year — not a lot of teams get to do that.”