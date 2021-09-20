Pack Pros: Week two in the NFL
Former NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett, now with the Miami Dolphins, insists that he does not view himself as a backup.
"I'm a starter," Brissett said following the Miami Dolphins' 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
There's a chance that Brissett can prove that further. Miami started Tua Tagovailoa left the game after suffering a blindside hit. X-rays were negative, but the Dolphins are saying that Tagovailoa has sustained bruised ribs, leaving his status for next Sunday's game at the Las Vegas Raiders in question.
"Like every week, I'm going to prepare as a starter," said Brissett. "I know that's cliche, but that's how I live my life because you never know. I've been in these situations before."
Here is how former Wolfpack standouts performed in week two.
Former NC State Football Players In The NFL
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 61 snaps for the 0-2 Vikings in a 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals ... The Vikings ran for 6.6 yards per carry and 177 yards overall while allowing one sack and four quarterback hurries.
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Due to an injury to starter Tua Tgovailoa, Brissett played most of the 1-1 Dolphins' 35-0 home loss to the Buffalo Bills and completed 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards with an interception and ran four times for eight yards ... He finished with a passer rating of 59.3 ... In week one, Brissett had rushed twice for a total of four yards.
DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at free safety in the 2-0 Panthers' 26-7 win over the visiting New Orleans Saints ... Logged a team-high five tackles (four solo), an interception and pass defense ... Played all but one snap on defense and an additional two on special teams ... In two games this year, both starts, Burris has eight tackles (five solo, one for a loss), a pick and a pass defense.
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb started in his season debut after being inactive in week one, but he left the Broncos' 23-13 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury after making a solo tackle and playing 19 snaps.
P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 47.5 yards with a net of 37.3 yards in the 2-0 Raiders 26-17 road win at the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Two of his punts went inside the 20 and his long was 55 yards ... In two games, Cole has punted 10 times for an average of 50.6 yards with a net of 39.8 ... Is fifth in the NFL in punting average
QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: For the second straight week, Glennon was active but did not play as the Giants fell to 0-2 with a 30-29 loss at Washington on Thursday night football.
DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve defensive tackle made three tackles (two solo) in the 1-1 Bengals' 20-17 loss at the Chicago Bears … Was in on 20 snaps on defense and four on special teams ... In two games, Hill has six tackles, including two sacks, and two quarterback hurries.
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines played as a reserve and ran once for five yards and caught one of two passes thrown his way for 17 yards in the 0-2 Colts' 27-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... Played 25 snaps on offense and four on special teams ... For the season has nine carries for 39 yards and seven catches for 65 yards ... Also has returned a punt for seven yards.
DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson played as a reserve for the second week in a row as the 49ers improved to 2-0 with a 17-11 win at the Philadelphia Eagles ... Was is on a team-high 18 special teams snaps ... Through two games he has made two solo tackles and a pass breakup on defense, plus he has assisted on a special teams hit.
DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Jones was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and is done for the season.
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones was not active with a calf injury for the 1-1 Chargers' 20-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys ... Jones started at defensive tackle in week one and had a solo tackle, which went for a loss.
OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), New York Giants: Larsen injured his knee in the preseason finale and has been placed on injured reserve for the season.
CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: For the second straight week was not active ... The 1-1 Bengals' lost 20-17 at the Chicago Bears.
DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), free agent: Was waived this week by the Eagles after being activated from the COVID restricted list.
DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The 0-1 Lions play at the Green Bay Packers on Monday night football ... McNeill started nose tackle in the opener and had four tackles (two solo).
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The starting receiver was targeted a co-team-high six times and caught four passes for 38 yards, with a long of 2 yards, in the Patriots' 25-6 win at the New York Jets ... Played 52 of 58 snaps on offense and one more on special teams ... In two games, both starts, Meyers has 10 receptions for 82 yards for 1-1 New England.
TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss is on the Bengals' practice squad.
DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Started for the second week in a row and had a solo tackle for a loss in the 1-1 Titans' 33-30 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks ... Played 14 snaps in the game ... On the season has two tackles (one solo), including one for a loss.
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had a solo tackle in the 1-1 Bengals' 20-17 loss at the Chicago Bears ... Played 39 snaps on defense and seven on special teams ... Through two games, both starts, Pratt has nine tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss ... Also has a QB hurry, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve tackle with three snaps on special teams in the 0-2 Jaguars' 23-13 home loss Denver Broncos.
RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Samuels is on the Steelers' practice squad.
DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and had a tackle for a loss in Washington's 30-29 home win over the Giants, improving Washington to 1-1 ... Played 11 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams ... In two games, Smith-Williams has a solo tackle for a loss and also assisted on a hit.
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street played as a reserve after he started in week one and had four tackles (one solo), including one for a loss ... Logged 23 snaps on defense and one on special teams ... For the season, Street has seven tackles (two solo), including two for a loss and a sack ... Also has registered two quarterback hurries.
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played every snap for the 1-1 Chiefs in the 36-35 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens ... Kansas City ran for 3.4 yards per carry and 62 yards overall while allowing no sacks and three quarterback hurries.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The 0-1 Packers host Detroit on Monday night ... In the opener he caught three passes for 17 yards in Green Bay's 38-3 loss at the New Orleans Saints.
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns and ran three times for 16 yards in 1-1 Seattle's 33-30 overtime loss at home to the Tennessee Titans ... Had a QB rating of 128.8 ... On the season, Wilson is 40-of-54 passing for 597 yards and six touchdowns and has rushed eight times for 25 yards ... Has a NFL-high QB rating of 146.9 and is tied for third in the league in touchdown throws an eighth in passing yards.
