Pack Pros: Week three in the NFL

The injuries have started to pile up for former NC State players: • Former star Bradley Chubb could miss two months while he recovers from ankle surgery. He had been dealing with a bone spur that he tried to play through. During a pass rush in week two, Chubb said he felt "a stab type pain" during a pass rush. Chubb is coming off a Pro Bowl year and has 20.5 sacks in 35 games with the Broncos. • Juston Burris, a starting safety for the Carolina Panthers, will miss Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys and perhaps more time while dealing with a groin injury. He was one of three Panthers starters, including two in the secondary, to go down in a Thursday night win at the Houston Texans. • Starting defensive tackle Justin Jones has missed two games now with a calf injury for the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is how former Wolfpack standouts performed in week three.

Nyheim Hines ran for a touchdown for Indianapolis Sunday. (Jenna Watson/USA Today)

Former NC State Football Players In The NFL

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 61 snaps for the 1-2 Vikings in a 30-17 home win over the Seattle Seahawks … The Vikings ran for 4.1 yards per carry and 140 yards overall while allowing three sacks and four quarterback hurries.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Started at quarterback and completed 32 of 49 passes for 215 yards and ran seven times for 37 yards and a score in the 1-2 Dolphins’ 31-28 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders ... Finished with a passer rating of 74.8 ... For the season has completed 56 of 89 passes (62.9 percent) for 384 yards with an interception and ran 13 times for 49 yards a score … He finished with a passer rating of 67.8.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at free safety in the 3-0 Panthers’ 24-9 win at the Houston Texans on Thursday night … Had two solo tackles in 36 snaps on defense and two on special teams before leaving the game with a groin injury that will sideline Burris for perhaps a couple of week … In two games this year, all starts, he has 10 tackles (seven solo, one for a loss), a pick and a pass defense.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is expected to be placed on injured reserve and miss about 7-8 weeks after having ankle surgery to repair a bone spur ... Started in week two in his lone action thus far this year and had a solo tackle ... The Broncos improved to 3-0 with a 26-0 home win over the New York Jets Sunday.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 54.0 yards with a net of 47.3 yards in the 3-0 Raiders' 31-28 home win over the Miami Dolphins … Two of his punts went inside the 20 and his long was 67 yards … In three games, he has punted 14 times for an average of 51.6 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple kicks, with a net of 41.9 yards.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: For the third straight week, was active but did not play as the Giants fell to 0-3 with a 17-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve defensive tackle made two solo tackles, including a sack for a five-yard loss, and added a quarterback hurry in the 2-1 Bengals’ 24-10 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers … Was in on 33 snaps on defense and three on special teams … In three games, he has eight tackles, including three sacks, and three quarterback hurries ... He is part of a lengthy list of players tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks through three weeks.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played as a reserve and ran six times for 25 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown, and caught five of six passes thrown his way for 54 yards with a long of 36 in the 0-3 Colts’ 25-16 loss at the Tennessee Titans … Played 34 snaps on offense and two on special teams … For the season, he has 15 carries for 64 yards and a score and 12 catches for 119 yards … Also has returned a punt for seven yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve for the third week in a row as the 49ers fell to 2-1 with a 30-28 home loss to the Green Bay Packers … Made three tackles (two solo) ... Was is on 20 plays on defense and 14 special teams snaps … Through three games, he has compiled five tackles (four solo) and one pass broken up on defense, plus he has assisted on a special teams hit. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and is done for the season. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: For the second straight week was not active with a calf injury for the 2-1 Chargers, who won 30-24 at the Kansas City Chiefs … Started at defensive tackle in week one and had a solo tackle, which went for a loss. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), New York Giants: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and has been placed on injured reserve for the season. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: For the third straight week, was not active … The 2-1 Bengals won 24-10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), free agent: Was waived by the Eagles after week one.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Started at nose tackle for the second time in three games in the 0-3 Lions' 19-17 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens ... Assisted on a tackle while playing 13 snaps on defense and six on special teams ... Through three games has eight tackles (four solo). WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was targeted a team-high 14 times and had a game-high nine receptions for 94 yards, with a long of 27 yards, in the Patriots' 28-13 hone loss to the New Orleans Saints … Played 69 of 72 snaps on offense … In three games, all starts, he has 19 receptions for 176 yards for 1-2 New England.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Played as a reserve for the first time in three games and had a solo tackle in the 2-1 Titans’ 25-16 home win over the Indianapolis Colts … Played 16 snaps on defense and six on special teams in the game … On the season has three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had six tackles (two solo) in the 2-1 Bengals’ 24-10 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers … Played 36 snaps on defense and eight on special teams … Through three games, all starts, he has 15 tackles (nine solo), including one for a loss … Also has a QB hurry, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve tackle with eight snaps on offense and three on special teams in the 0-3 Jaguars' 31-19 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Is on the Steelers’ practice squad.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and assisted on a special teams tackle during a 43-21 loss at the Buffalo Bills, dropping Washington to 1-2 … Played 23 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams … In three games, he has a solo tackle for a loss and also assisted on two hits. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve for the second straight week and had three tackles, including one solo and one for a loss … Logged 23 snaps on defense and one on special teams … For the season, he has 10 tackles (three solo), including three for a loss and a sack … Also has registered two quarterback hurries.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played every snap for the 1-2 Chiefs in the 30-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers … Kansas City ran for 6.2 yards per carry and 186 yards overall while allowing two sacks and seven quarterback hurries. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Started at receiver for the 2-1 Packers and caught three of four passes thrown his way for 59 yards and a touchdown during a 30-28 win at the San Francisco 49ers ... For the season, he has made six receptions for 76 yards and a score. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 23 of 32 passes for 298 yards with a touchdown and ran three times for seven yards in 1-2 Seattle’s 30-17 loss at the Minnesota Vikings … Had a QB rating of 111.2 … On the season, he is 63-of-86 passing for 895 yards with seven touchdowns and has rushed 11 times for 32 yards ... Has a NFL-high QB rating of 133.6 and is tied for fifth in the league in touchdown throws and is eighth in passing yards.