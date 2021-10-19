Pack Pros: Week six in the NFL

The current list of NC State players in the NFL is a group of walking wounded. Defensive back Juston Burris, linebacker Bradley Chubb, safety Josh Jones, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and quarterback Russell Wilson are all on injured reserve. Burris is eligible to return to the Panthers this week, but there is no timeline on the others. Here is the latest on how former NC State players are doing in the NFL.

Former NC State punter A.J. Cole leads the NFL in punting average. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The NFL

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap for the 3-3 Vikings in a 34-28 overtime road win at the Carolina Panthers … The Vikings ran for 5.5 yards per carry and 198 yards overall while not allowing a sack and just three quarterback hurries.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: After making two starts for an injured Tua Taovailoa was back to his reserve role and completed his one pass attempt for 25 yards during 1-5 Miami's 23-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London ... For the season, he has completed 104 of 159 passes (65.4 percent) for 883 yards and three scores with two interceptions, and ran 16 times for 57 yards a score ... He has a passer rating of 82.9.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his third game after being place on injured reserve (IR) with a groin injury ... The 3-3 Panthers lost 34-28 at home in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings … In three games this year, all starts, he has 10 tackles (seven solo, one for loss), a pick and a pass breakup.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on IR and expected to be out until December after having ankle surgery to repair a bone spur ... Started in week two in his lone action thus far this year and had a solo tackle ... The Broncos fell to 3-3 with a 34-24 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 57.0 yards with a net of 47.0 yards for 4-2 Raiders in its 34-24 win at the Denver Broncos … In six games, he has punted 27 times for an average of 53.0 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple kicks, with a net of 44.3 yards. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Was active but did not play in a 38-11 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams for the 1-5 Giants ... Glennon has played one game this year and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards ... Has a passer rating of 68.1.



WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: After being cut by Washington in the preseason, he was recently added to its practice squad. DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve defensive tackle had a solo tackle in the 4-2 Bengals’ 34-11 road win over the Detroit Lions … Was in on 32 snaps on defense and one on special teams … In six games, he has 15 tackles, including three sacks, and has added three quarterback hurries.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played as a reserve and ran four times for 13 yards and was targeted twice in the passing game, making a catch for nine yards, in the 2-4 Colts’ 31-3 home win over the Houston Texans … Returned two punts for a total of eight yards ... Played 11 snaps on offense and five on special teams … For the season, he has 25 carries for 101 yards and a score, and 15 catches for 133 yards … Also has returned eight punts for 44 yards. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: The 2-3 49ers had a bye week … Through five games, including one start, he has compiled nine tackles (eight solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass broken up on defense, plus he has assisted on a special teams hit.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in week one and had a solo tackle, which went for a loss, but has not been active since due to an injury ... The 4-2 Chargers lost 34-6 at the Baltimore Ravens. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was been placed on injured reserve by the Giants before being released Sept. 9. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Saw action i his second of the game, playing 14 snaps as a reserve corner and adding six plays on special teams for the 4-2 Bengals, who won 34-11 at the Detroit Lions. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: After being waived by the Eagles, McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Started for the fourth time in six games in the 0-6 Lions' 34-11 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals ... Had a solo tackle and assisted on another and also registered a quarterback hurry ... Played 30 snaps on defense and one on special teams ... Through six games, he has 14 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, and also had a QB hurry. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: For the first time this year was a reserve and caught five of six passes thrown his way for 44 yards, with a long of 14 yards, in the 2-4 Patriots' 35-29 overtime home loss to the Dallas Cowboys … Also caught a two-point conversion ... Played 34 snaps on offense … In five games, all starts, he has 36 receptions for 346 yards ... Is currently 12th in the NFL in catches.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury and missed the third of what will be at least three games … On the season, he has three tackles (two solo), including one for loss, in three games with one start ... The Titans improved to 4-2 with a 34-31 home win over the Buffalo Bills. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker in the 4-2 Bengals’ 34-11 road win over the Detroit Lions … Played 22 snaps on defense and six on special teams … Through six games, all starts, he has 28 tackles (18 solo), including three for loss … Also has a QB hurry, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve tackle and saw his most extensive action of the year, logging 42 snaps on offense and five on special teams in the 1-5 Jaguars' 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in London ... The Jags ran for 84 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry and allowed two sacks and seven QB hurries.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Is on the Steelers’ practice squad. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and assisted on a tackle while adding a quarterback hurry a 31-13 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping Washington to 2-4 … Played 23 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams … In six games, he has a seven tackles (two solo), including one for a loss., and a quarterback hurry. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 2-3 49ers had a bye week … For the season, he has 11 tackles (three solo), including three for loss and a sack in five games (one start) … Also has registered two quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played every snap for the 3-3 Chiefs in the 31-13 win at Washington … Kansas City ran for 3.9 yards per carry and 109 yards overall while allowing three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.