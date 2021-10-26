Pack Pros: Week seven in the NFL

Here is the latest on how former NC State players are doing in the NFL.

Former NC State Football Players In The NFL

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 3-3 Vikings had a bye … Has started all six games this season for Minnesota at center.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Was active but did not play during 1-6 Miami's 30-28 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons ... For the season, he has completed 104 of 159 passes (65.4 percent) for 883 yards and three scores with two interceptions, and ran 16 times for 57 yards a score ... He has a passer rating of 82.9.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his fourth game after being place on injured reserve (IR) with a groin injury ... The 3-4 Panthers lost 25-3 at the New York Giants … In three games this year, all starts, he has 10 tackles (seven solo, one for loss), a pick and a pass breakup.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on IR and expected to be out until December after having ankle surgery to repair a bone spur ... Started in week two in his lone action thus far this year and had a solo tackle ... The Broncos fell to 3-4 with a 17-14 loss at the Cleveland Browns.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted twice for an average of 47.0 yards with a net of 44.0 yards for the 5-2 Raiders in its 33-22 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles … In seven games, he has punted 29 times for an average of 52.6 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple kicks, with a net of 44.3 yards. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Was active but did not play in a 25-3 home win over the Carolina Panthers for the 2-5 Giants ... Glennon has played one game this year and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards ... Has a passer rating of 68.1.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: After being cut by Washington in the preseason, he was recently added to its practice squad. DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve defensive tackle assisted on a tackle and had a QB hurry in the 5-2 Bengals’ 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens … Was in on 34 snaps on defense and three on special teams … In seven games, he has 16 tackles, including three sacks, and has added four quarterback hurries.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played as a reserve and ran eight times for 14 yards and was targeted three times in the passing game, making a catch for a loss of two yards, in the 3-4 Colts’ 30-18 win at the San Francisco 49ers … Returned a punt for five yards ... Played 19 snaps on offense and four on special teams … For the season, he has 33 carries for 115 yards and a score, and 16 catches for 131 yards … Also has returned nine punts for 49 yards. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve and assisted on a special teams tackle for the 2-4 49ers in a 30-18 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts … Logged 25 snaps on special teams ... Through six games, including one start, he has compiled nine tackles (eight solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass broken up on defense, plus he has assisted on two special teams hits.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-2 Chargers had a bye ... Jones started in week one and had a solo tackle for a loss but has not been active since then dealing with an injury. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was been placed on injured reserve by the Giants before being released Sept. 9. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Was not active for the 5-2 Bengals, who won 41-17 at the Baltimore Ravens ... Has appeared in two games this season. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: After being waived by the Eagles, McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Played as a reserve for the third time in seven games in the winless Lions' 28-19 loss at the Los Angeles Rams ... Played 17 snaps on defense ... Through seven games, he has 14 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, and also had a QB hurry. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Started for the sixth time in seven games and caught five of seven passes thrown his way for 44 yards, with a long of 19 yards, in the 3-4 Patriots' 54-13 home win over the New York Jets … Played 59 snaps on offense … In seven games, all starts, he has 41 receptions for 390 yards ... Is currently tied for 10th in the NFL in catches.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Fresh off the IR and missing three games, Murchison played as a reserve in the 5-2 Titans' 27-3 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs, logging 27 snaps on defense and three on special teams … On the season, he has three tackles (two solo), including one for loss, in four games with one start. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker in the 5-2 Bengals’ 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens and had three solo tackles … Played 47 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams … Through seven games, all starts, he has 31 tackles (21 solo), including three for loss … Also has a QB hurry, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The 1-5 Jags had a bye week ... Has played in all six games as a reserve.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Is on the Steelers’ practice squad. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve during a 24-10 loss at the Green Bay Packers, dropping Washington to 2-5 … Played 14 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams … In seven games, he has a seven tackles (two solo), including one for a loss., and a quarterback hurry. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Started for the second time this season and had four tackles, including three solo and a sack, and also forced a fumble for the 2-4 49ers in a 30-18 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts … Played 43 snaps on defense and four on special teams ... For the season, he has 15 tackles (six solo), including four for loss and two sacks in six games (two starts) … Also has registered two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played every snap for the 3-4 Chiefs in the 27-3 loss at the Tennessee Titans … Kansas City ran for 5.9 yards per carry and 77 yards overall while allowing four sacks and nine quarterback hurries.