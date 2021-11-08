Pack Pros: Week nine in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week nine of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings fell to 3-5 with a 34-31 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Bradbury, who is vaccinated, tested positive for Covid and missed the contest. He has started all seven games he has played in this season for Minnesota at center.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Brissett got the start and helped the Dolphins improve to 2-6 with a 17-9 home win over the Houston Texans ... Brissett went 26-of-43 passing for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed once for seven yards, and was sacked four times. He has gone 130-of-202 passing (64.4 percent) for 1,127 yards and four touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 17 times for 64 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 79.0.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his sixth-consecutive game after being place on injured reserve with a groin injury ... The 4-5 Panthers were drilled 24-6 by the New England Patriots … He has 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in three starts.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Broncos cruised by the Dallas Cowboys on the road to improve to 5-4. Chubb was placed on injured reserve and underwent ankle surgery to repair a bone spur in late September. He has one tackle in his lone start of the season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders fell to 5-3 with a 23-16 road loss at the New York Giants, ending a tumultuous week. Cole punted twice for a 50.0 average and 37.0 net average. He has punted 31 times for an average of 52.4 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 43.8 yards in eight games, which ranks third.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Was active but did not play in a 23-16 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants improved to 3-6 on the season. Glennon has gone 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards in his lone appearance of the season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington had a bye week.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals fell to 5-4 with a 41-16 home loss to the Cleveland Browns. Hill came off the bench to rank tied for second (with Germaine Pratt) on the team with five tackles, plus a quarterback hurry. Hill played 25 snaps on defense and eight snaps on special teams. He has 23 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and has seven quarterback hurries in nine games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines showcased his outstanding speed in a 45-30 home win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. He opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run and finished with six carries for 74 yards and the lone score off the bench. He also snagged four passes for 34 yards, had one punt return for 10 yards and his first kickoff return of the season for 15 yards. He has 41 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns, plus 24 catches for 187 yards. Hines has returned 12 punts for 86 yards (7.2 average), plus the 15-yard kick return.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve and had two special teams tackle in six defensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps. The 49ers fell at home to the Arizona Cardinals 31-17, dropping to 3-5 overall. He has 13 tackles (eight solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in eight games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars improved to 2-6 with a 9-6 home win over the Buffalo Bills.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones got the start and helped the Chargers win 27-24 on the road at Philadelphia. Jones had two tackles and the Chargers improved to 5-3 with the victory. He played 43 snaps on defense. Jones has four tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in three games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Was not active in the Bengals 41-16 home loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals fell to 5-4 on the season. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The winless 0-8 Lions had a bye week. McNeill has 16 tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers started and helped the 5-4 Patriots win 24-6 at the Carolina Panthers. He had one catch for eight yards, and one punt return for seven yards. Meyers has 46 receptions for 435 yards (9.4 average), and is tied for 11th in the league in receptions.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison and the Titans improved to 7-2 with a 28-16 victory at the Los Angeles Rams. He had one tackle in 17 defensive snaps, and added four special teams snaps. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss in six games (one start).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had five stops (four solo) and two tackles for loss in a 41-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals fell to 5-4 on the season, with Pratt playing 44 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams (one special team tackle). The full-time starter has 45 tackles (32 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and one quarterback hurry in nine games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars improved to 2-6 with a 9-6 upset home win against the Buffalo Bills. Richardson came off the bench for five snaps on special teams in his eighth appearance of the season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29. The Texans fell 17-9 at the Miami Dolphins. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington, which is 2-6 on the season, had a bye week. Smith-Williams has 10 tackles (three solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in eight games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street came off the bench for one tackle in the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss vs. Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers dropped to 3-5 on the season. He logged 19 snaps on defense and five on special teams. He has 18 tackles (eight solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in eight games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played all 65 snaps, plus three on special teams in a 13-7 home win over the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs improved to 5-4 overall. Kansas City allowed one sack and rushed 25 times for 77 yards and a 3.1 yards per carry average.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The former NC State transfer injured his hamstring during the third week of the season and was placed on injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling was activated this week and had two catches for 19 yards in 34 snaps during a 13-7 road loss at Kansas City without quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Covid). He has eight receptions for 95 and a score in four games for the 7-2 Packers.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Wilson injured and had surgery on his finger, and was played on injured reserve. The 3-5 Seahawks had a bye week. Prior to his injury, he went 90-of-125 passing for 1,196 yards with 10 touchdowns and an interception, and has rushed 17 times for 68 yards and a score. Wilson still leads the NFL with a quarterback rating of 125.3, which 14.3 points higher than Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson also ranks second in passing percentage (72.0).