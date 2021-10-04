Pack Pros: Week four in the NFL

Two former NC State players are back in the NFL. Former All-ACC receiver Kelvin Harmon has not played since 2019 when he made 30 receptions for 365 yards as a rookie .He tore his ACL and missed the next year and was then released by Washington during preseason. The same team though has added Harmon back to its practice squad last week. Also joining Washington's practice squad was former Wolfpack defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. It is the sixth team that McGill has played for. He was released after week one this year by the Philadelphia Eagles. In six prior seasons, McGill has 33 tackles (17 solo) and 5.5 sacks. Here is how former Wolfpack standouts performed in week four.

Former NC State Football Players In The NFL

Russell Wilson became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 100 career wins. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 67 snaps for the 1-3 Vikings in a 14-7 home loss to the Cleveland Browns … The Vikings ran for 2.8 yards per carry and 65 yards overall while allowing two sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmlr aW5ncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Zpa2lu Z3M8L2E+IHRvcCA1IGdyYWRlcyBvbiBvZmZlbnNlIHBlciBQRkYgKG1pbiAx NSBzbmFwcyk7PGJyPjxicj4xLiBKdXN0aW4gSmVmZmVyc29uIDg3LjA8YnI+ Mi4gQ0ogSGFtIDc0LjI8YnI+My4gS2lyayBDb3VzaW5zIDY0LjA8YnI+NC4g QnJpYW4gT+KAmU5laWxsIDYxLjc8YnI+NS4gR2FycmV0dCBCcmFkYnVyeSA2 MC4wPGJyPjxicj5Cb3R0b20gNTo8YnI+PGJyPkV6cmEgQ2xldmVsYW5kIDM5 LjU8YnI+UmFzaG9kIEhpbGwgNDAuODxicj5UeWxlciBDb25rbGluIDQ0LjM8 YnI+RGFsdmluIENvb2sgNDguNDxicj5BbGV4YW5kZXIgTWF0dGlzb24gNTQu MjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNlYW4gQm9ybWFuIChAU2VhbkJvcm1hbk5GTCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZWFuQm9ybWFuTkZML3N0YXR1 cy8xNDQ0OTk5NTQzNzEyNTkxODc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Started at quarterback and completed 20 of 30 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns and ran three times for eight yards in the 1-3 Dolphins’ 27-17 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts ... Finished with a passer rating of 107.5 ... For the season has completed 76 of 119 passes (63.9 percent) for 583 yards and two scores with an interception and ran 16 times for 57 yards a score.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his first game after being place on IR last week with a groin injury ... The 3-1 Panthers lost 36-28 at the Dallas Cowboys … In three games this year, all starts, he has 10 tackles (seven solo, one for a loss), a pick and a pass defense.



OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve and expected to be out until December after having ankle surgery to repair a bone spur ... Started in week two in his lone action thus far this year and had a solo tackle ... The Broncos fell to 3-1 with a 23-7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the 3-0 Raiders are at the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football … In three games, he has punted 14 times for an average of 51.6 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple kicks through week three, with a net of 41.9 yards.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: For the fourth straight week, was active but did not play as the Giants improved to 1-3 with a 27-21 win at the New Orleans Saints. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: After being cut by Washington in the preseason, was added to its practice squad last week. DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve defensive tackle assisted on two tackles in the 3-1 Bengals’ 24-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday … Was in on 20 snaps on defense and three on special teams … In four games, he has 10 tackles, including three sacks, and has added three quarterback hurries ... He is part of a lengthy list of players tied for ninth in the NFL in sacks through three weeks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgaGlnaGVzdC1ncmFkZWQgcGxheWVycyBvbiBkZWZlbnNlIGZv ciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jl bmdhbHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCZW5n YWxzPC9hPiBpbiBwcmltZXRpbWU6IDxicj48YnI+MS4gVHJleSBIZW5kcmlj a3NvbjogNzcuOTxicj4yLiBFbGkgQXBwbGU6IDc2Ljk8YnI+My4gQi5KLiBI aWxsOiA3NS42PGJyPjQuIEQuSi4gUmVhZGVyOiA3NS4xPGJyPjUuIExvZ2Fu IFdpbHNvbjogNzQuMDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHJldyBSdXNzZWxsIChAUEZG X0FuZHJld1IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0Fu ZHJld1Ivc3RhdHVzLzE0NDM5NDQ1MTE3MDU1OTU5MzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played as a reserve and ran two times for six yards and caught both passes thrown his way for a total of five yards yards in the 1-3 Colts’ 27-17 win at the Miami Dolphins … Returned a pair of punts for a net loss of. a yard ... Played 22 snaps on offense and seven on special teams … For the season, he has 17 carries for 70 yards and a score and 14 catches for 124 yards … Also has returned three punt for six yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Made his first start of the season as the 49ers fell to 2-2 with a 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Was is on 23 plays on defense and 12 special teams snaps … Through four games, he has compiled five tackles (four solo) and one pass broken up on defense, plus he has assisted on a special teams hit. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and is done for the season. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night … Started at defensive tackle in week one and had a solo tackle, which went for a loss but has not been active since due to an injury. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was been placed on injured reserve by the Giants before being released Sept. 9. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Made his season debut for the 3-1 Bengals, playing four snaps on special teams in its 24-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars ... DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: After being waived by the Eagles, McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Started at nose tackle for the third time in four games in the 0-4 Lions' 24-14 loss at the Chicago Bears ... Had his first career tackle for a loss among his three hits, including two solo ... Through four games has 11 tackles (six solo), including one for a loss. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was targeted a team-high 12 times and had a game-high eight receptions for 70 yards, with a long of 21 yards, in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Also completed two pass attempts for 45 yards ... Played 56 of 59 snaps on offense … In four games, all starts, he has 27 receptions for 246 yards ... Is currently tied for seventh in the NFL in catches.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWtvYmkgTWV5ZXJzIGRpZG4mIzM5O3QgYmVjb21lIGEgc3RhcnRl ciB1bnRpbCBXZWVrIDcgb2YgbGFzdCB5ZWFyLiBGcm9tIHRoYXQgcG9pbnQg b24sIGhlIGhhcyBjb21tYW5kZWQgYSAyOC40JSB0YXJnZXQgc2hhcmUuPGJy Pjxicj5UaGUgb25seSBwbGF5ZXJzIHdpdGggYSBoaWdoZXIgdGFyZ2V0IHNo YXJlIGR1cmluZyB0aGF0IHRpbWUgYXJlIERhdmFudGUgQWRhbXMgKDM0LjYl KSBhbmQgU3RlZm9uIERpZ2dzICgyOS41JSkuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFjb2Ig R2liYnMgKEBqYWdpYmJzXzIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2phZ2liYnNfMjMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDUwMzMyNzcwMDY0MzAyMDg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWtvYmkgTWV5ZXJzIHdpdGggYSBESU1FIPCfjq8gPGJyPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRVRNYm1xTWtJUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VUTWJtcU1rSVE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIChAUEZGKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NDg2MzQ0NTM4 ODc0MjY1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Placed on injured reserve last week with an elbow injury and will miss at least three games … On the season has three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, in three games with one start. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had eight tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, in the 3-1 Bengals’ 24-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Played 44 snaps on defense and seven on special teams … Through four games, all starts, he has 23 tackles (14 solo), including two for losses … Also has a QB hurry, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW5lYmFja2VycyBhbmQgYm95IEkgYW0gZXhjaXRlZCB0byB0eXBl IHRoaXMgb25lIG91dDo8YnI+PGJyPkxvZ2FuIFdpbHNvbjogOHRoIG92ZXJh bGw8YnI+R2VybWFpbmUgUHJhdHQ6IDE2dGggb3ZlcmFsbDxicj5EYXZpcy1H YWl0aGVyOiAyMHRoIG92ZXJhbGw8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBDaW5jaW5uYXRpIEJl bmdhbHMgaGF2ZSAzIExCcyBpbiB0aGUgdG9wLTI1IGhpZ2hlc3QgZ3JhZGVk IGluIHRoZSBORkwuIDxicj48YnI+TEIgcm9vbSByYW5rIGluIDIwMjA6IDI5 dGg8YnI+TEIgcm9vbSByYW5rIGluIDIwMjE6IDNyZDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFu ZHJldyBSdXNzZWxsIChAUEZGX0FuZHJld1IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0FuZHJld1Ivc3RhdHVzLzE0NDUwMTU2NzIzNzU4 ODU4Mjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA0LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve tackle with three snaps on special teams in the 0-4 Jaguars' 24-21 road loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Is on the Steelers’ practice squad.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and assisted on two tackles during a 34-30 win at the Atlanta Falcons, improving Washington to 2-2 … Played 23 snaps on defense and 19 on special teams … In four games, he has a solo tackle for a loss and also assisted on four hits. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve for the third straight week during 2-2 San Francisco's 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Logged 17 snaps on defense and two on special teams … For the season, he has 10 tackles (three solo), including three for a loss and a sack … Also has registered two quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played every snap for the 2-2 Chiefs in the 42-30 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Kansas City ran for 6.3 yards per carry and 200 yards overall while allowing one sack and four quarterback hurries.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DcmVlZCBIdW1waHJleSBpcyB0aGUgMTF0aCBiZXN0IE9MIGluIHRo ZSBORkwgZm9yIFBGRiBzbyBmYXIgdGhpcyB5ZWFyLiBKb2UgVGh1bmV5IGFu ZCBUcmV5IFNtaXRoIGFyZSAzMHRoIGFuZCAzMXN0LiBUaGVzZSBnZW50bGVt ZW4gY2FtZSB0byBwbGF5ITwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNhbSBIYXlzIChAV2ljaGl0 YUNoaWVmU2FtKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpY2hp dGFDaGllZlNhbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NTAzMjIxNTIzNTE0OTgyND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Is on injured reserve for the 3-1 Packers during its 27-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers ... For the season, he has made six receptions for 76 yards and a score. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns and ran four times for 26 yards and a score in 2-2 Seattle’s 28-21 win at the San Francisco 49ers … Had a QB rating of 116.0 … On the season, he is 79-of-109 passing (72.5 percent) for 1,044 yards with nine touchdowns and has rushed 15 times for 58 yards and a score ... Has a NFL-high QB rating of 129.9 and is tied for fifth in the league in touchdown throws.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWFoYXdrc+KAmSBRQiBSdXNzZWxsIFdpbHNvbiB3b24gaGlzIDEw MHRoIE5GTCBnYW1lIHRvZGF5IGFuZCBkaWQgaXQgZmFzdGVyIHRoYW4gYW55 IHBsYXllciBpbiBsZWFndWUgaGlzdG9yeSBldmVyIGhhcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lxYzZwVTJUSW0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JcWM2 cFUyVEltPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFkYW0gU2NoZWZ0ZXIgKEBBZGFtU2No ZWZ0ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWRhbVNjaGVm dGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0ODI1OTE0MTEwNTMzNjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdXNzZWxsIFdpbHNvbiBpcyBVTlJFQUwg8J+krzxicj4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29CbFVoMTNBVWUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9v QmxVaDEzQVVlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiAoQFBGRikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkYvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDQ3ODY3NzI3NTIz Mzg5NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=