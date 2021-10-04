Pack Pros: Week four in the NFL
Two former NC State players are back in the NFL.
Former All-ACC receiver Kelvin Harmon has not played since 2019 when he made 30 receptions for 365 yards as a rookie .He tore his ACL and missed the next year and was then released by Washington during preseason.
The same team though has added Harmon back to its practice squad last week.
Also joining Washington's practice squad was former Wolfpack defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. It is the sixth team that McGill has played for. He was released after week one this year by the Philadelphia Eagles. In six prior seasons, McGill has 33 tackles (17 solo) and 5.5 sacks.
Here is how former Wolfpack standouts performed in week four.
Former NC State Football Players In The NFL
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 67 snaps for the 1-3 Vikings in a 14-7 home loss to the Cleveland Browns … The Vikings ran for 2.8 yards per carry and 65 yards overall while allowing two sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Started at quarterback and completed 20 of 30 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns and ran three times for eight yards in the 1-3 Dolphins’ 27-17 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts ... Finished with a passer rating of 107.5 ... For the season has completed 76 of 119 passes (63.9 percent) for 583 yards and two scores with an interception and ran 16 times for 57 yards a score.
DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his first game after being place on IR last week with a groin injury ... The 3-1 Panthers lost 36-28 at the Dallas Cowboys … In three games this year, all starts, he has 10 tackles (seven solo, one for a loss), a pick and a pass defense.
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve and expected to be out until December after having ankle surgery to repair a bone spur ... Started in week two in his lone action thus far this year and had a solo tackle ... The Broncos fell to 3-1 with a 23-7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the 3-0 Raiders are at the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football … In three games, he has punted 14 times for an average of 51.6 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple kicks through week three, with a net of 41.9 yards.
QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: For the fourth straight week, was active but did not play as the Giants improved to 1-3 with a 27-21 win at the New Orleans Saints.
WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: After being cut by Washington in the preseason, was added to its practice squad last week.
DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve defensive tackle assisted on two tackles in the 3-1 Bengals’ 24-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday … Was in on 20 snaps on defense and three on special teams … In four games, he has 10 tackles, including three sacks, and has added three quarterback hurries ... He is part of a lengthy list of players tied for ninth in the NFL in sacks through three weeks.
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played as a reserve and ran two times for six yards and caught both passes thrown his way for a total of five yards yards in the 1-3 Colts’ 27-17 win at the Miami Dolphins … Returned a pair of punts for a net loss of. a yard ... Played 22 snaps on offense and seven on special teams … For the season, he has 17 carries for 70 yards and a score and 14 catches for 124 yards … Also has returned three punt for six yards.
DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Made his first start of the season as the 49ers fell to 2-2 with a 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Was is on 23 plays on defense and 12 special teams snaps … Through four games, he has compiled five tackles (four solo) and one pass broken up on defense, plus he has assisted on a special teams hit.
DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and is done for the season.
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night … Started at defensive tackle in week one and had a solo tackle, which went for a loss but has not been active since due to an injury.
OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was been placed on injured reserve by the Giants before being released Sept. 9.
CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Made his season debut for the 3-1 Bengals, playing four snaps on special teams in its 24-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars ...
DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: After being waived by the Eagles, McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad.
DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Started at nose tackle for the third time in four games in the 0-4 Lions' 24-14 loss at the Chicago Bears ... Had his first career tackle for a loss among his three hits, including two solo ... Through four games has 11 tackles (six solo), including one for a loss.
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was targeted a team-high 12 times and had a game-high eight receptions for 70 yards, with a long of 21 yards, in the 1-3 Patriots' 19-17 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Also completed two pass attempts for 45 yards ... Played 56 of 59 snaps on offense … In four games, all starts, he has 27 receptions for 246 yards ... Is currently tied for seventh in the NFL in catches.
TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad.
DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Placed on injured reserve last week with an elbow injury and will miss at least three games … On the season has three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, in three games with one start.
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had eight tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, in the 3-1 Bengals’ 24-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Played 44 snaps on defense and seven on special teams … Through four games, all starts, he has 23 tackles (14 solo), including two for losses … Also has a QB hurry, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve tackle with three snaps on special teams in the 0-4 Jaguars' 24-21 road loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.
RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Is on the Steelers’ practice squad.
DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and assisted on two tackles during a 34-30 win at the Atlanta Falcons, improving Washington to 2-2 … Played 23 snaps on defense and 19 on special teams … In four games, he has a solo tackle for a loss and also assisted on four hits.
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve for the third straight week during 2-2 San Francisco's 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Logged 17 snaps on defense and two on special teams … For the season, he has 10 tackles (three solo), including three for a loss and a sack … Also has registered two quarterback hurries.
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played every snap for the 2-2 Chiefs in the 42-30 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Kansas City ran for 6.3 yards per carry and 200 yards overall while allowing one sack and four quarterback hurries.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Is on injured reserve for the 3-1 Packers during its 27-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers ... For the season, he has made six receptions for 76 yards and a score.
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns and ran four times for 26 yards and a score in 2-2 Seattle’s 28-21 win at the San Francisco 49ers … Had a QB rating of 116.0 … On the season, he is 79-of-109 passing (72.5 percent) for 1,044 yards with nine touchdowns and has rushed 15 times for 58 yards and a score ... Has a NFL-high QB rating of 129.9 and is tied for fifth in the league in touchdown throws.
