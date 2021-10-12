Pack Pros: Week five in the NFL

For the first time in his career, former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson is going to have to watch a game from the sideline. Wilson underwent surgery Friday to repair two injuries to his middle finger on his throwing hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin. "Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night's game versus the Rams," Shin said in a prepared statement. "He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint. He had successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center to repair both injuries. He will start therapy this weekend and it is highly anticipated that he will return to play later this season. "Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game's very best quarterbacks."

No official timeline has been released for a return, but it may be as soon as four weeks or as long as eight. Here is how former Wolfpack standouts performed in week four.

Former NC State Football Players In The NFL

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 67 snaps for the 2-3 Vikings in a 19-17 home win over the Detroit Lions … The Vikings ran for 4.3 yards per carry and 120 yards overall while allowing two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Started at quarterback and completed 27 of 39 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one pick in the 1-4 Dolphins’ 45-17 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Finished with a passer rating of 95.6 ... During the game Brissett injured his hamstring ... For the season, he has completed 103 of 158 passes (65.2 percent) for 858 yards and three scores with two interceptions, and ran 16 times for 57 yards a score ... He has a passer rating of 82.2.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his second game after being place on injured reserve (IR) last week with a groin injury ... The 3-2 Panthers lost 21-18 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles … In three games this year, all starts, he has 10 tackles (seven solo, one for loss), a pick and a pass breakup.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on IR and expected to be out until December after having ankle surgery to repair a bone spur ... Started in week two in his lone action thus far this year and had a solo tackle ... The Broncos fell to 3-2 with a 27-19 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 56.0 yards with a net of 46.5 yards for 3-2 Raiders in its 20-9 home loss to the Chicago Bears … In five games, he has punted 23 times for an average of 52.3 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple kicks through, with a net of 43.9 yards. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: In his first action of the season, completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards as the Giants fell to 1-4 with a 44-20 loss at the Dallas Cowboys ... Had a passer rating of 68.1.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: After being cut by Washington in the preseason, he was added to its practice squad last week. DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Reserve defensive tackle assisted on two tackles in the 3-2 Bengals’ 25-22 OT home loss to the Green Bay Packers … Had a solo tackle and assisted on three more ... Was in on 26 snaps on defense and nine on special teams … In five games, he has 14 tackles, including three sacks, and has added three quarterback hurries.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played as a reserve and ran four times for 18 yards and was targeted once in the passing game in the 1-4 Colts’ 31-25 loss at the Baltimore Ravens … Returned three punts for a total of 30 yards ... Played 26 snaps on offense and five on special teams … For the season, he has 21 carries for 88 yards and a score, and 14 catches for 124 yards … Also has returned six punts for 36 yards. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Started for the second straight week, this time at nickel, as the 49ers fell to 2-3 with a 17-10 road loss at the Arizona Cardinals … Had four solo tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery ... Was is on 44 plays on defense and six special teams snaps … Through five games, he has compiled nine tackles (eight solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass broken up on defense, plus he has assisted on a special teams hit.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQVNFRCBHT0QgRE9OVEFFIEpPSE5TT04gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1BDTUZKSHIxRDYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QQ01GSkhyMUQ2 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsZXggVHJhbiAoQG5pbmVyYWxleCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uaW5lcmFsZXgvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDcz MzgxNDUxODg0MzM5MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAx MCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK



DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and is done for the season. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in week one and had a solo tackle, which went for a loss, but has not been active since due to an injury ... The 4-1 Chargers won 47-42 at home over the Cleveland Browns. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was been placed on injured reserve by the Giants before being released Sept. 9. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Was not active for the fourth time in five games for the 3-2 Bengals, who lost 25-22 in overtime at home to the Green Bay Packers. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: After being waived by the Eagles, McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Was a reserve nose tackle for the second time in five games in the 0-5 Lions' 19-17 loss at the Minnesota Vikings ... Assisted on a tackle ... Through five games, he has 12 tackles (six solo), including one for loss. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Starting wideout caught four of five passes thrown his way for 56 yards, with a long of 24 yards, in the 2-3 Patriots' 25-22 win at the Houston Texans … Also completed two pass attempts for 45 yards ... Played 56 of 59 snaps on offense … In five games, all starts, he has 31 receptions for 302 yards ... Is currently tied for seventh in the NFL in catches.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury and missed the second of what will be at least three games … On the season, he has three tackles (two solo), including one for loss, in three games with one start ... The Titans improved to 3-2 with a 37-19 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in the 3-2 Bengals’ 25-22 home OT loss to the Green Bay Packers … Played 39 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams … Through five games, all starts, he has 28 tackles (18 solo), including three for loss … Also has a QB hurry, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve tackle with three snaps on special teams in the 0-5 Jaguars' 37-19 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Is on the Steelers’ practice squad.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and had a solo tackle on defense and assisted on a hit on special teams during a 33-22 home loss to the New Orleans Saints, dropping Washington to 2-3 … Played 22 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams … In five games, he has a six tackles (two solo), including one for a loss.. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve for the fourth straight week and assisted on a tackler during 2-3 San Francisco's 17-10 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals … Logged 25 snaps on defense and one on special teams … For the season, he has 11 tackles (three solo), including three for loss and a sack in five games (one start) … Also has registered two quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played every snap for the 2-3 Chiefs in the 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills … Kansas City ran for 5.2 yards per carry and 120 yards overall while allowing two sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Is on injured reserve and missed his second game for the 4-1 Packers, who posted a 25-22 OT win at the Cincinnati Bengals ... For the season, he has made six receptions for 76 yards and a score. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Prior to injuring his thumb, completed 11 of 16 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and ran two times for 10 yards in 2-3 Seattle’s 26-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams … Had a QB rating of 93.8 … On the season, he is 90-of-125 passing (72.0 percent) for 1,196 yards with 10 touchdowns and a pick, and has rushed 17 times for 68 yards and a score ... Has a NFL-high QB rating of 125.3, is fourth in passing percentage among those with double-digit attempts and tied for ninth in the league in touchdown throws.