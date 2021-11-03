Pack Pros: Week eight in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week eight of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings fell to 3-4 with a 20-16 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. He has started all seven games this season for Minnesota at center, and logged 66 snaps against the Cowboys.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Was active but did not play during 1-6 Miami's 26-11 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. He has gone 104-of-159 passing (65.4 percent) for 883 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions. He has run 16 times for 57 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 82.9.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his fifth-consecutive game after being place on injured reserve with a groin injury. The 4-4 Panthers won 19-13 against the Atlanta Falcons. He has 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in three starts.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Broncos topped Washington 17-10 to improve to 4-4. Chubb was placed on injured reserve and underwent ankle surgery to repair a bone spur in late September. He has one tackle in his lone start of the season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 5-2 Raiders enjoyed a bye week. He has punted 29 times for an average of 52.6 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 44.3 yards in seven games, which ranks third.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Was active but did not play in a 20-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants fell to 2-6 on the season. Glennon has gone 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards in his lone appearance of the season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals fell to 1-5-1 with a 37-34 home loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Hill did not play. He has 16 tackles, three sacks, and has four quarterback hurries in seven games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played as a reserve and had one carry for two yards and four catches for 22 in a 34-31 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. He also added two punt returns for an average of 13.5 yards, and played 25 snaps on offense and four on special teams. He has 34 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown, plus 20 catches for 153 yards. Hines has returned 11 punts for 76 yards (6.9 average).

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve and had one special teams tackle in 20 snaps during the 49ers’ 33-22 win at the Chicago Bears. San Francisco improved to 3-4 overall. He has 11 tackles (eight solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in seven games.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 1-6 with a 31-7 loss at the Seattle Seahawks.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers fell to 4-3 with a 27-24 home loss to the New England Patriots. Jones had one tackle, which was for a loss, plus a quarterback hurry in the game. He logged 49 snaps on defense and played one snap on special teams. Jones has two tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in two games this season.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: Was not active in the Bengals 34-31 road loss at the New York Jets. The Bengals fell to 5-3 on the season. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Came off the bench in the Lions’ 44-6 trouncing at the San Francisco 49ers. The winless Lions fell to 0-8 on the season. McNeill had two tackles in 27 snaps at nose tackle. McNeill has 16 tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers started and helped the Patriots win 27-23 at the Los Angeles Chargers. He had four catches for 37 yards in 71 snaps on offense. He also played one snap on special teams. Meyers has 45 receptions for 427 yards (9.5 average), and is tied for 11th in the league in receptions.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison had one tackle in 19 snaps on defense, plus five snaps on special teams. The Titans improved to 6-2 with a 34-31 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. He has four tackles and one tackle for loss in five games (one start).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and had six stops (four solo) in a 37-34 home loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals fell to 1-5-1 on the season, with Pratt playing 38 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams. The full-time starter has 37 tackles (25 solo), three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and one quarterback hurry.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars fell 31-7 on the road to the Seattle Seahawks, falling to 1-6. Richardson played in one snap on special teams, and has made seven appearances this season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Came off the bench and had his first sack of the season for minus-4 yards, to go along with three tackles and a quarterback hurry in 19 defensive snaps. Washington fell to 2-6 after falling 17-10 on the road at Denver. He also logged 10 special teams snaps. He has 10 tackles (three solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in eight games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street came off the bench for two tackles in the 49ers’ 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. He logged 15 snaps on defense and five on special teams for the 3-4 49ers. He has 17 tackles (eight solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in seven games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Started at left guard and played all 81 snaps in a 20-17 home win over the New York Giants. The Chiefs improved to 4-4 overall. Kansas City allowed two sacks and rushed 27 times for 107 yards and a 4.0 yards per carry average.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The former NC State transfer injured his hamstring during the third week of the season and was placed on injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling is close to being activated to the roster and returned to practice Monday. He has six receptions and a score for the Packers, who improved to 7-1 with a 24-21 win at Arizona last Thursday.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Wilson injured and had surgery on his finger, and was played on injured reserve. The Seahawks crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7 in a home game to improve to 3-5. Wilson has gone 90-of-125 passing for 1,196 yards with 10 touchdowns and an interception, and has rushed 17 times for 68 yards and a score

Wilson still leads the NFL with a quarterback rating of 125.3, which 7.3 points higher than Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson also ranks third in passing percentage (72.0).