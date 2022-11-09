Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week nine of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury helped the Vikings improve to 7-1 with a 20-17 road win over the Washington Commanders. The Vikings allowed two sacks, rushed for just 56 yards, but passed for 262 yards and two scores. Bradbury had 64 offensive snaps.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett and the 3-5 Browns had a bye week. Brissett has gone 163-of-255 passing for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 31 carries for 142 yards and two scores. His 86.8 quarterback rating is 21st in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was inactive due to a concussion during the Panthers’ 42-21 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll also miss Thursday’s game vs. the Falcons. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 18 tackles and a pass defended this season for the 2-7 Panthers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb played his first game with the Dolphins who acquired him at the trade deadline. He started and had one tackle in 54 defensive snaps (plus two on special teams) in Miami’s 35-32 win at the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins improved to 6-3. Chubb has 27 tackles (15 solo), 5.5 sacks for minus-43.5 yards, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had four punts for an average of 49.0 yards and 45.0 net average during the Raiders’ 27-20 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cole landed three punts inside the 20-yard line and he had a long of 60 for the 2-6 Raiders. Cole is fifth in the NFL with a 49.9 average and is tied for sixth with a 44.0 net average on 25 punts. He has landed 12 punts inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 66 yards.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle in the Panthers’ difficult 42-21 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers fell to 2-7. Carolina allowed zero sacks, but ran for just 64 yards and a touchdown and passed for 164 yards and two scores.

WR Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted twice for an average of 41.5 yards and a net of 25.0, with a long of 46 yards in a 35-32 loss vs. the Miami Dolphins. Gill is 15th in the NFL with a 48.0 average on 33 punts, and he is 22nd with a 41.1 net average. He’s landed nine inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had four tackles in the Bengals’ 42-21 win at the Carolina Panthers to improve to 5-4. Hill played 27 defensive snaps and one special teams play. Hill has 38 tackles (15 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five quarterback hurries, one block and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines played his first game with the Buffalo Bills, but the Jets won the game 20-17. Hines had one punt return for 18 yards, plus two fair catches. He played four snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams. Hines has rushed 18 times for 36 yards and a touchdown, caught 25 passes for 188 yards, has one tackle and he has 12 punt returns for 129 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October, but is back on the practice squad. The 4-4 49ers had a bye week.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench for two tackles and one fumble recovery in a 31-21 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones played 31 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams for the 6-3 Seahawks. Jones has 25 tackles (21 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had one tackle during the Bears 35-32 home loss vs. the Miami Dolphins. The Bears fell to 3-6 and Jones played 43 snaps on defense and he had six special teams snaps. Jones has 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks improved to 6-3 with a 31-21 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. He was activated to the roster, but was inactive in the Jets big 20-17 home win over the Buffalo Bills. The surprising Jets improved to 6-3.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud and the 6-2 Giants had a bye week. He has five tackles on defense and two special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. The 4-4 49ers had a bye week.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill got the start and had two tackles in the Lions’ 15-9 home win over the Green Bay Packers. McNeill played 52 snaps on defense for the 2-6 Lions. McNeill has 11 tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers caught five passes for 42 yards and rushed once for two yards during the Patriots 26-3 home win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots improved to 5-4 and Meyers played 51 snaps. Meyers has caught 40 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5. The Titans fell to 5-3 with a 20-17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. He played four defensive snaps and five plays on special teams.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The 3-5 Broncos had a bye week.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had an interception, one tackle and one pass defended in a 42-21 home win over the Carolina Panthers. The Bengals improved to 5-4 with Pratt playing 20 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Pratt has 60 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one interception, one quarterback hurry and three passes defended in eight games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams started and had 46 defensive snaps in a 20-17 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings. He had three tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry for the 4-5 Commanders. Smith-Williams has 17 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, three tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and he had one tackle in a 27-13 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He played 33 defensive snaps for the 3-6 Saints. Street has 13 tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard helped the Chiefs improve 6-2 with a 20-17 home win over the Tennessee Titans. Thuney had a false start penalty and he played all 100 offensive snaps. The Chiefs allowed four sacks, passed for 446 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 77 yards and a score.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling played 71 snaps and had one catches for 12 yards to help the Chiefs improve to 6-2 with a 20-17 home win vs. the Tennessee Titans. Valdes-Scantling has 23 catches for 381 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the 3-5 Broncos had a bye week. Wilson has gone 134-of-228 passing (58.8 percent) for 1,694 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed 25 times for 113 yards and a score. His 83.5 quarterback rating is 26th in the NFL.