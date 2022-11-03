Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week eight of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury helped the Vikings improve to 6-1 with a 34-26 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Bradbury had one 15-yard penalty and played 71 snaps. The Vikings allowed three sacks, rushed for 173 yard and three touchdowns and threw for 232 yards and two scores.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 17-of-22 for 278 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed six times for 12 yards and a score in a 32-13 home win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns improved to 3-5. Brissett has gone 163-of-255 passing for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 31 carries for 142 yards and two scores. His 86.8 quarterback rating is 19th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris got the start and had three tackles (two solo) in a 37-34 loss at the Atlanta Falcons. Burris played 20 defensive snaps and seven on special teams. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 18 tackles and a pass defended this season for the 2-6 Panthers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb played his last game with the Broncos it turned out. He was traded to the Dolphins for a 2023 first-round pick that came from the San Francisco 49ers, along with a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick, plus running back Chase Edmonds. Chubb’s contract was then extended and he’s contractually with the Dolphins for six years and $119 million. Chubb had two tackles and a five-yard penalty in 51 defensive plays (plus three special teams snaps) a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. Chubb has 26 tackles (15 solo), 5.5 sacks for minus-43.5 yards, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had five punts for 45.8 yards and 42.8 net average during the Raiders’ 24-0 loss at the New Orleans Saints. Cole landed four punts inside the 20-yard line and he had a long of 54 for the 2-5 Raiders. Cole is fourth in the NFL with a 50.1 average and is sixth with a 43.9 net average on 21 punts. He has landed nine punts inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 66 yards.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle, but the Panthers fell 37-34 at the Atlanta Falcons. Ekwonu had two penalties called, but one was offset, and he played 80 offensive snaps and six special teams plays. The Panthers fell to 2-6 with the shocking loss. Carolina rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 317 yards and a touchdown, and allowed one sack.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted four times for an average of 50.8 yards and net average of 47.0 during the Bears’ 49-29 road loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Gill had a long of 62 yards and he landed one inside the 20-yard line for the 3-5 Bears. Gill is 13th in the NFL with a 48.5 average and 11th in net with 42.6, plus he’s landed nine inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had five tackles, one quarterback hurry and he blocked Cade York’s 53-yard field goal, but the Bengals fell 32-13 at the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals fell to 4-4 with Hill playing 61 defensive plays and six special teams snaps. Hill has 34 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five quarterback hurries, one block and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines played his last game with the Indianapolis Colts during a 17-16 home loss against Washington Commanders. The Colts traded Hines to the Buffalo Bills for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder. Hines rushed five times for 20 yards and a six-yard touchdown against Washington, and he caught two passes for 29 yards. He played 21 snaps on offense and one on special teams. Hines has rushed 18 times for 36 yards and a touchdown, caught 25 passes for 188 yards, has one tackle and he has 11 punt returns for 111 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October, but is back on the practice squad. The 49ers rolled to a 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams to improve to 4-4.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench for a solo tackle in 26 defensive snaps and 21 special teams plays in a 27-13 home win over the New York Giants. Seattle improved to 5-3 on the season. Jones has 23 tackles (19 solo), one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones finished with two tackles during the Bears 49-29 road loss at the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears fell to 3-5 overall and Jones played 39 snaps on defense and seven on special teams. Jones has 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks improved to 5-3 with a 27-13 home win over the New York Giants.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. He was activated to the roster, but was inactive during the Jets 22-17 home loss against the New England Patriots. The Jets fell to 5-3.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud started at nickel for the Giants in a 27-13 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks. McCloud had two tackles in 33 defensive snaps and 23 special teams plays for the 6-2 Giants. He has five tackles on defense and two special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. McGill came off the bench for seven defensive snaps, and San Francisco improved to 4-4 after a 31-14 win at the Los Angeles Rams.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill got the start and had one tackle in the Lions’ 31-27 home loss vs. Miami Dolphins. McNeill played 45 snaps on defense for the 1-6 Lions. McNeill has nine tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers caught nine passes for 60 yards and a five-yard touchdown, plus a tackle, in the Patriots 22-17 win at the New York Jets. New England improved to 4-4 and played 63 offensive plays and a special teams snap. Meyers has caught 35 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns, and has one carry for seven yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Titans improved to 5-2 with a 17-10 at the Houston Texans.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos improved to 3-5 with a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had nine tackles in a 32-13 loss at the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals fell to 4-4 with Pratt playing 59 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Pratt has 59 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and two passes defended in seven games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams started and had one tackle and three quarterback hurries in a 17-16 win at Indianapolis Colts. Smith-Williams had 39 defensive snaps for the 4-4 Commanders. Smith-Williams has 14 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, two tackles for loss, 11 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and he had two tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 24-0 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He played 24 defensive snaps and one special teams play for the 3-5 Saints. Street has 12 tackles (six solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard enjoyed a bye week with the 5-2 Chiefs.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling and the 5-2 Chiefs had a bye week. Valdes-Scantling has 22 catches for 369 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson returned from his hamstring injury to help lead the Broncos to a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. Wilson went 18-of-30 passing for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed four times for 17 yards, and he was sacked three times. Denver improved to 3-5 with the win. Wilson has gone 134-of-228 passing (58.8 percent) for 1,694 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed 25 times for 113 yards and a score. His 83.5 quarterback rating is 25th in the NFL.